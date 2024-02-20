Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,257 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,873. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.