Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.35. 80,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 251,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

