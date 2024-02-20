Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Invests $4.93 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ABNB traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. 2,206,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,419. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

