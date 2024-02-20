SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.64

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 549065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Get SLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in SLM by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SLM by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 316,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SLM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SLM by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.