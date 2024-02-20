Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.
About Sokoman Minerals
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sokoman Minerals
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.