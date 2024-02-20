Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 65,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 249,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

