SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,715,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 22,648,975 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.82.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,906 shares of company stock worth $400,729. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

