Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 342101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Southern Energy Stock Down 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.33.
Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.103352 earnings per share for the current year.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.