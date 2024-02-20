Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 342101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.103352 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

