Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 342101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.103352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

