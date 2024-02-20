Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.46.

Shares of SO opened at $66.48 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

