Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

