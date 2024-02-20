SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 211,023 shares.The stock last traded at $22.07 and had previously closed at $20.71.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $769.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

