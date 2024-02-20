SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 659,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,264. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

