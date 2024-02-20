SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.31% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $129,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

