SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 69,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,954. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

