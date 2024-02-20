Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 3.6%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 332,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 760,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

