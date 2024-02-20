Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138,446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Splunk worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. 269,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,547. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.