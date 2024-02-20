SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 860,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,257,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

