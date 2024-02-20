Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 743,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 743,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.7 %

CXM stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

