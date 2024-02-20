SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

