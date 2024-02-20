SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
Institutional Trading of SSR Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.