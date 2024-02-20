SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 7.4%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.78 and last traded at C$6.11. 279,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 837,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

