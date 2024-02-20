St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 170,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

