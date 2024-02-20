Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. 396,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,689. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

