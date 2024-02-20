Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0415 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $160.67 million and $23.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015399 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,595.71 or 0.99879768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009195 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00164418 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,749 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,748.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.043828 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $56,062,445.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

