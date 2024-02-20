Stifel Europe Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Europe from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.97.

NYSE:WMT opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $171.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

