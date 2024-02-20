Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD
Trade Desk Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.