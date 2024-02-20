Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.