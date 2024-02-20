Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 46,632 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the average daily volume of 24,989 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 5,015,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,179. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

