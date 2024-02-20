Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gracell Biotechnologies Put Options (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 2,262 put options.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 433,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,279. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,960,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRCL
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gracell Biotechnologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.