Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gracell Biotechnologies Put Options (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 2,262 put options.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 433,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,279. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,960,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

