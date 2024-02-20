Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 27,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 21,109 call options.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NYSE NVO traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.20. 3,084,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26.
Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.
