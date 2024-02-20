StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $870,237.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

