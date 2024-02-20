StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

