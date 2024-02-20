StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

