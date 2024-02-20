StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
XELB opened at $1.03 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.