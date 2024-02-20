StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB opened at $1.03 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

