StockNews.com Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
