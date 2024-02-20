StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $580.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

