StockNews.com Lowers Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of UTMD opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

