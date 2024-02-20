StockNews.com Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

