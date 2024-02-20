StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

