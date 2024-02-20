StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRHFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

