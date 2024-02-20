StockNews.com Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

