Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,390 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Mammoth Energy Services

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,986.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $415,550. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Stories

