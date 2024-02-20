Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
