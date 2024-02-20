Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 17,299 Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emerald by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Emerald by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emerald by 3,888.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerald by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEX

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.