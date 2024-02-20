Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 69 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,554.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,239.22.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

