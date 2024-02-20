Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

