Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

