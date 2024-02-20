Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tanger

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

