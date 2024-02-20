Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

