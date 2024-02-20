Stokes Family Office LLC Has $265,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.7 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

