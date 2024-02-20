Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 372 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

