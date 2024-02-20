Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 385 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

